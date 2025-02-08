Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $52.72. 1,289,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,508,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

