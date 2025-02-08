American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and traded as high as $46.97. American Business Bank shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 2,801 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $418.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32.
American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.
