American Capital Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2,420.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Toast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Toast by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Toast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Toast Stock Down 1.8 %

TOST stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $39,867.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,579.44. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,449 shares of company stock worth $18,205,099. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

