American Capital Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

American Capital Advisory LLC cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,989.57 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,583.65 and a one year high of $2,023.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,921.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,842.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.45.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 24.72%.

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

