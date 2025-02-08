American Capital Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after buying an additional 441,160 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 493,911 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,515,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 475,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,036,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

