American Capital Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 267.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 170.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $13.65 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $325.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

