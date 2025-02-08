American Capital Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 91,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 400.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Shanahan sold 23,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $293,495.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,735.25. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $767.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $191.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

