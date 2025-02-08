American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 19,260 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Capital Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up 0.8% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,270,000 after buying an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $97,725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after acquiring an additional 123,124 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.