American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

American Capital Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.22. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

