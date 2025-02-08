American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 583 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

American Capital Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 1.2% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

STT opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

