American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.