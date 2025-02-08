Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.41 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 38601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,829,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

