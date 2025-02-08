Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $83.67

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,950.36. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,487.70. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,030 shares of company stock valued at $30,993,629. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Insmed by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,322,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insmed by 119.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 857,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after buying an additional 466,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 308,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,377,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

