Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT at $7.63

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 3,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,312,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,977 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 661,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 186,858 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 35.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 566,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 126,899 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 207,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 112,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

