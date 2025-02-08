Andrew G. Inglis Sells 138,689 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $432,709.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,352,080. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 172,966 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 490,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 283,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 962,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

