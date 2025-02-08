ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.22 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 1,973,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,970,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGL

ANGLE Trading Down 9.4 %

About ANGLE

The stock has a market cap of £46.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.