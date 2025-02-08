ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.22 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 1,973,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,970,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AGL
ANGLE Trading Down 9.4 %
About ANGLE
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.