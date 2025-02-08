Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.44), with a volume of 85565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.35).
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.62. The company has a market cap of £131.38 million, a P/E ratio of -605.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41.
Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile
Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.
The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.
