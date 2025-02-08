ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,540. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,220.22. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,556. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 340,854 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $11,670,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.