Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

