Apollon Financial LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.8% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $621.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $629.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

