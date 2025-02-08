Apollon Financial LLC Acquires 5,787 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

