Apollon Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.43 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

