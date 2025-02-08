Apollon Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,584,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

