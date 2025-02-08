Apollon Financial LLC Buys 2,360 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,409,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% in the third quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,982,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 36,235 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $484.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

