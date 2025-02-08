Apollon Financial LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 276.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $263.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.78 and a 1-year high of $266.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

