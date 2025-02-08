Apollon Financial LLC Has $316,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apollon Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

