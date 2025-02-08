Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,956 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

