Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.45 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

