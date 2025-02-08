Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,984 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $408.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.28 and its 200 day moving average is $384.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

