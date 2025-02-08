Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 273,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $98.24 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

