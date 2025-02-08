Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.86.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.