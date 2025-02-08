Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 227,704 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 647,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 243,736 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

