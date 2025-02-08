Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $914.82 and its 200-day moving average is $787.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,027.76.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $4,500,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,144,250. This represents a 25.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

