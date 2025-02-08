Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cintas by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after acquiring an additional 529,005 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

CTAS opened at $202.06 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $150.70 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

