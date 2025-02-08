Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 150,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,092,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 523,529 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 507,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.