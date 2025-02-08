APPLIED ENERGETICS Completes Private Sale of Common Stock, Generating $1.2 Million in Proceeds

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) finalized a transaction on February 6, 2025, involving the placement of 1,600,000 shares of its common stock in a private sale. Priced at $0.75 per share (or $0.749 per share for underlying pre-funded warrants), the sale resulted in total proceeds amounting to $1,200,000.

As part of the sale, pre-funded warrants issued alongside the common stock are immediately exercisable at a rate of $0.001 per share. However, holders of these warrants are restricted from executing transactions that would push their beneficial ownership of the company’s common stock to 5% or above. Applied Energetics has committed to making every effort to register these shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the registration statement it lodges.

The sale was conducted with individual purchasers who are accredited and sophisticated investors. Notably, the issuance of shares was not linked to a public offering, in line with the regulations outlined in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

Christopher Donaghey, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics, duly signed off on the completion of this private sale transaction on February 6, 2025.

This release appears in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the filing of Form 8-K.

Safeguarded by industry-standard regulatory practices, the strides taken by Applied Energetics seek to reinforce its standing and enable strategic avenues for continued growth and development within the market. Applied Energetics operates with the objective of creating value for both its shareholders and the company itself.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

