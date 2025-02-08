Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $42.59 Average PT from Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Aramark by 100.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Aramark by 360.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

