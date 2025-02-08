Arcataur Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,489 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after buying an additional 2,847,239 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

