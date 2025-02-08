Archer Investment Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $276.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $229.47 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

