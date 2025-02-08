Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 96,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

