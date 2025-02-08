Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,274 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

