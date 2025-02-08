Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $522.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.