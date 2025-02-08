Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total transaction of $90,706.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,416.12. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Airbnb Stock Performance
Shares of ABNB stock opened at $134.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
