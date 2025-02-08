Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $13.36. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,971 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on ARKR
Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.58% of Ark Restaurants worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.