Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

