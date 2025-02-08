Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

IDXX opened at $459.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.67.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

