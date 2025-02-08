Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,758,000 after purchasing an additional 129,479 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,563,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

