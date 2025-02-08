Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $113,630.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $113,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,001.64. The trade was a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arteris Price Performance

AIP stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Get Arteris alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.