ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 24.5% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $727.70 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $724.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.45. The company has a market cap of $286.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

