ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) SVP Tina Killough Busch Sells 9,900 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tina Killough Busch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of ATI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 4,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,683,000 after buying an additional 9,201,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after purchasing an additional 226,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ATI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,031,000 after purchasing an additional 191,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ATI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

